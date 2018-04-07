NFC team turned down trade offer for Odell Beckham Jr.

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t necessarily on the trade block per se, but he could be acquired — for a price.

A very steep one at that, apparently.

One particular NFC team reportedly reached out to the Giants about potentially acquiring OBJ, and the asking price appeared to be two first-round picks.

I’m told by one high-ranking executive of an NFC team that the Giants asked for two first-round picks for Odell Beckham. The team in question passed. @AroundTheNFL @nflnetwork — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 7, 2018

That’s just a ridiculous haul for a wide receiver. We can’t see any team that would leverage the farm for a non-quarterback.