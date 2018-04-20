Giants ace Madison Bumgarner may be returning from his hand injury sooner than anticipated.

Bumgarner has been dealing with a fractured left hand he suffered in spring training, when he was drilled by a comebacker toward the mound.

It was a stroke of bad luck, and he had pins put in his hand as a result. The good news is that they’ve since been removed, and he could return sooner than later.

Madison Bumgarner has pins taken out of his hand and progressing well towards a return in late May-early June. He will begin playing catch in two weeks. #SFGiants — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 19, 2018

The Giants can certainly use him in their rotation, which is currently thin.

