Giants ace Madison Bumgarner may be returning from his hand injury sooner than anticipated.
Bumgarner has been dealing with a fractured left hand he suffered in spring training, when he was drilled by a comebacker toward the mound.
It was a stroke of bad luck, and he had pins put in his hand as a result. The good news is that they’ve since been removed, and he could return sooner than later.
The Giants can certainly use him in their rotation, which is currently thin.
View the original post at Ultimate NYG: Madison Bumgarner had pins in hand, now has timetable for return from injury