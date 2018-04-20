The Giants released Brandon Marshall on Thursday, which left a clear void on the team’s depth chart that needs to be filled.

That led Giants fans to begin speculating about the team possibly pursuing ex-Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant, who appears motivated to stick it to his former squad by landing with a division rival.

Bryant then poured some fuel on the fire by posting a video on Instagram showing him working out with Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Dez is working out with Odell

Imagine the two lining up on opposite sides of the field, wearing the same jersey. The Giants could go from cellar-dweller to possible playoff team in a matter of months, if they chose to sign Bryant, and OBJ can remain healthy.

