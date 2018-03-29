EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 31: New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman (22) during the National Football League Game between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins on December 31, 2017, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New York Giants have undergone massive changes since the end of the 2017 season. With a new coaching staff and a significant overhaul of the roster, the team has a number of question marks. Incoming veterans Nate Solder and Alec Ogletree should make positive impacts immediately, but the losses of Jason Pierre-Paul, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Justin Pugh, and Weston Richburg won’t go unnoticed. Early oddsmakers are skeptical with sites such as www.bestbettingsites.co.uk sure to be unconvinced. With the bulk of free agency activity settled, it’s time to take a look at which players on the Giants are likely to take the next step and make a bigger impact during the 2018 season.

Wayne Gallman

There has been a lot of talk about Saquon Barkley being the future of the New York Giants at running back, but the team could use its first-round pick on a quarterback and look to solve the running back problem in-house. Among the current running backs on the roster, Wayne Gallman is the likely contender to break out. The 6’0”, 215-pound Clemson product was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Gallman quietly performed well during his rookie campaign despite the miserable play of the offensive line. He averaged 4.3 yards per carry on his way to nearly 500 rushing yards in 13 games. He also caught 34 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown.

Assuming the Giants pass on the opportunity to draft a running back early in the 2018 NFL Draft, Gallman should be able to seize the starting position. Jonathan Stewart was signed for depth, and at the age of 31, he shouldn’t steal too many carries. Last season’s starter, Orleans Darkwa, is less talented than Gallman and will likely take a lesser role in the offense under new coach Pat Shurmur. Gallman showed flashes of brilliance during his rookie campaign and should be given the opportunity to showcase his abilities more frequently in 2018.

Dalvin Tomlinson

Dalvin Tomlinson quietly put up a very solid rookie year, starting all 16 games at defensive tackle and stuffing the run effectively. Under new defensive coordinator James Bettcher, the Giants are expected to primarily run a 3-4 defensive scheme. In this scheme, Tomlinson will slide over to defensive end. Bettcher will be looking for impact players to step up in the absence of Jason Pierre-Paul, and Tomlinson is one of the candidates to take a step forward in 2018. The 6’3”, 310-pound lineman was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Alabama. Look for Tomlinson to continue to thrive next to All-Pro talent Damon Harrison in the Giants new-look defense.

B.J. Goodson

B.J. Goodson played well during the seven games he started in 2017. He recorded 37 tackles and forced a fumble. The hard-hitting linebacker out of Clemson was drafted by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Talent hasn’t been the problem for Goodson during his young professional career; injuries have limited his playing time significantly. He missed the final seven games of the 2017 season due to an ankle injury and missed another one early on because of a shin injury. In the Giants new defensive scheme, Goodson is expected to line up next to recent acquisition Alec Ogletree. The players complement each other quite well; Goodson is an excellent run stopper while Ogletree is one of the best coverage linebackers in football. If Goodson can stay on the field in 2018, expect him to take the next step and light up the stat sheet.

