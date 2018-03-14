The New York Giants locked up arguably the best left tackle on the free agency market this off-season.

That player is Nate Solder, who will sign a new contract with the Giants at the onset of free agency on Wednesday. It’s a four-year deal worth $62 million with $35 million in guaranteed money according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Solder has spent the entirety of his seven-year career up to this point with the New England Patriots.

The #Giants are signing LT Nate Solder to a 4-year deal worth $62M, source said, with $35M guaranteed. The highest paid OL in the NFL. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2018

Solder started every single regular season and playoff game for the Patriots in 2017. His blocking acumen helped the team finish in the top half of the league in sacks allowed and top ten overall in rushing yards per game. Solder was particularly effective in run support. He garnered the 12th best run blocking grade from advanced stats site Pro Football Focus.

The 29-year-old carried a cap charge of $11,166,418 in 2017, per OverTheCap.com. It included a $6.5 million base salary along with roughly $4.6 million in bonuses. Solder’s contract was the seventh highest among left tackles last season.

In 2015, Solder inked a two-year extension with New England worth a total of $20.062 million. It contained a clause that precluded the team from slapping the franchise tag on him when he became a free agent this off-season. Unfortunately, the injury bug hit Solder that year with him only playing five games before getting put on season-ending injured reserve with a torn biceps.

The Pats took Solder with the 17th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He ended up being the second tackle off the board with only Tyron Smith going higher (ninth overall to the Dallas Cowboys). The Denver native played collegiately at Colorado and initially came to the school as a tight end. But he certainly excelled after transitioning to tackle, earning consensus All-American honors and winning Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year as a senior in 2010.

Over the course of his seven-year pro career to this point, Solder started a total of 95 regular season games, all of which came in a Patriots uniform.

