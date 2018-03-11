According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, 10-year NFL cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie has been released by the New York Giants after four seasons with the team. The two sides had been working on a restructured deal but were unable to come to new terms.

Giants informed CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie that he is being released, per @JordanRaanan and me. Giants will save $6.5 million by releasing him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2018

The 31-year-old is now the newest veteran cornerback to hit free agency this year. Established cornerbacks have been on the move this off-season, and that won’t be changing now that Rodgers-Cromartie is on the market. Prior to the official start of free agency, former Denver Broncos corner Aqib Talib was traded to the Los Angeles Rams and former Seattle Seahawk Richard Sherman signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

Rodgers-Cromartie initially entered the league as a second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2008 draft. Cromartie played in every possible game of his Cardinals tenure, starting all but five. His knack for big plays quickly made him one of the more well-regarded players in the league. Through three seasons in Arizona, Rodgers-Cromartie recorded 13 interceptions, returning four for touchdowns.

Rodgers-Cromartie played well for Arizona, but the Cardinals ultimately traded him prior to the beginning of the 2011 season. Desperate for a franchise quarterback, they sent Rodgers-Cromartie to the Philadelphia Eagles for the services of quarterback Kevin Kolb.

The trade paired Rodgers-Cromartie with former Oakland Raider Nnamdi Asomugha. On paper, this grouping should have been one of the best in the league. Instead, Rodgers-Cromartie struggled in his two seasons with Philadelphia.

The Eagles and Rodgers-Cromartie split ways after two years in Philadelphia. The Tennessee State product landed on his feet, spending the 2013 season with the Broncos on a one-year, $5-million dollar contract. Rodgers-Cromartie recorded three interceptions while re-establishing himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league. Prior to Super Bowl XLVIII, Rodgers-Cromartie openly questioned retirement should the Broncos win.

The Broncos ended up losing to the Seahawks and Rodgers-Cromartie would join the fourth team of his career in 2014. Rodgers-Cromartie joined the Giants on five-year, $35-million dollar contract. Overall, Rodgers-Cromartie had a strong tenure with the Giants, going to one Pro Bowl and recording 11 interceptions.

However, he started to show signs of slippage in 2017. Rodgers-Cromartie only started six games all season, recording just one pass defended. His interception total dropped from six in 2016 to zero in 2017. After deciding not to take a pay cut nor ponder a move to safety as the team requested, they decided to let him go.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on