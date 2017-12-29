The Noise of the Mainstream Media

If you are not reducing the noise that is out there, you are adding to it. The media by definition are passing along information on what is going on; their goal is to be an effective conduit so that you get news that is clear and unbiased. This NY Giants blog does not attempt to pass along news. As a medium, we comment on developments in an attempt to reduce noise and increase clarity.

Today’s post links to a NY Daily News mailbag Q&A which unfortunately increases the noise. That’s a polite way for me to say that Ralph Vacchiano is dead wrong about so many things when he replies to a question from a Giants fan named Eric Robertson.

The question begins innocently enough when the reader asks the beat writer about what changes are taking place with the new Strength and Conditioning program to reduce injuries. Mr. Vacchiano gets on his “soapbox” to editorialize his view on Strength and Conditioning. He is entitled. After all, that is what we at UltimateNYG have been doing for the past year and a half. Whether Mr. Vacchiano is accurate or not is another matter which we dispute below.

#1: “The Giants have been the most injured team in the NFL over the last 3-5 years (and probably longer, depending on how you measure it)”

Well, we have the data, provided by Football Outsiders. The fact is that the Giants have the most starts lost to injury over the past 8 years in total, as far back as that website posted their data. But even that is misleading. According to Mark Twain, “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies and statistics.” To say the Giants injury problem goes back as far as 2008 is not true. In 2008, the Giants were one of the healthier teams in the league. We cut it off from 2009 onward, when the Giants run of 7 consecutive below average years started. The Giants injury woes have been so egregious in the past 3 seasons that they pull down the averages from all surrounding years when they were not. So while Mr. Vacchiano is not incorrect, we clarify it here in no uncertain terms that the Giants have been dead last the past 3 years and have been the most injured team the past 7 years collectively.

#2: “..as much as everyone wants to blame the strength & conditioning coach and/or Ronnie Barnes and the medical staff, the truth is there’s no definitive cause for all these injuries, no common thread, no reason to blame any of the coaches or doctors or trainers, and it’s possible there’s no one thing that caused the Giants’ injury issues.”

This is a very carefully worded sentence. This is the noise of the media, in full bloom. Indeed, there is no definitive cause for “ALL” of these injuries. But that is where Mr. Vacchiano’s truth ends. Yes, as we have stated here numerous times in the past 18 months, some injuries are bad luck. Some injuries occur because a particular player is injury prone or older. But we have gone to great lengths on this blog to bring together evidence that completely refutes the supposition that Giants trainers/staff are without blame. No, we cannot hold them at fault for when Jerry Reese brings in Jon Beason, who was on the downhill slide of his career and was an injury waiting to happen. So in that sense, obviously there are plenty of variables, none of which individually can be isolated. But collectively, en masse, for a team in total we see patterns of failure AND success. The two NFL coaches with a long enough track record which we have singled out have been Luke Richesson of Denver (4 years) and Chip Kelly (3 years). Richesson has the 7th best program on average in the past 4 years and Kelly’s Eagles were number 1 best in the past 3 years in fewest injuries. When Walter Thurmond goes out of his way to indict Coughlin/staff for their antiquated methods (#32) in comparison to Chip Kelly (#1) and Seattle (#4), doesn’t that VERIFY the supposition by Mr. Thurmond and REJECT the supposition by Vacchiano? That remark by Thurmond was made in the Spring of 2015, before the season began, a season in which the Eagles finished 6th, the Seahawks finished in 3rd place and the Giants finished in dead last 32nd. So while we will not say that there is one single thing that has caused the Giants persistent injury problems, we have enough evidence to indicate that collectively there IS a common thread. That common thread is what Walter Thurmond inferred, that the Giants do not have a modern updated program that reduces injuries.

#3: “The people who criticize the Giants for having an antiquated S&C program haven’t paid attention to how much they’ve done in recent years, the technology they added, the way Tom Coughlin embraced new techniques and scheduling plans, the amount of different things they’ve tried. Are there better approaches out there? Yeah, maybe. But it’s not like they stuck to a 1970s weight program and did nothing. They kept up with progress.”

The “technology” Mr. Vacchiano refers to is mostly bells and whistles. Sleep studies, GPS trackers and diet are nice, but the real technology is FLEXIBILITY. Notice in Mr. Vacchiano’s link how the Giants have 6 stations for a choice of new things for the players. Functional Movement screening is part of enhanced flexibility, but this is not some workout fair where we can pick and choose one thing on one day each week. Enhanced flexibility training is core to working out each session you are attempting to stabilize/increase strength. Flexibility is a full time approach. It is not a choice. It is certainly not a once per week choice. It is an integrated part of each day’s training and conditioning. This is the key to the success of S&C coaches like Richesson. For Vacchiano to argue that the Giants kept up with progress is like saying that my father has joined the 21st Century with his IPhone. He may have some of the tools, but he isn’t using them.

#4: “And by the way, if you want to blame trainers and coaches, which ones? Take Victor Cruz. Are the Giants’ trainers at fault for his knee and calf injuries, or was it his personal trainer? And then which of his personal trainers would you blame? See, it’s complicated.”

This is a wonderful example of propaganda by confusion. Magicians use this technique to distract the audience so that they look away from where you need to look. As we have maintained numerous times, (patella) tendon injuries are likely not in the category that a Strength & Conditioning coach can control. There may be some degree of success that Coaches can have with tendon and ligament injuries, but where they have much greater control is with muscle injuries. While each injury is different, we have a great deal of belief that the calf muscle injury was caused by improper flexibility conditioning while rehabbing the tendon. Of course we cannot prove this. So what is our evidence? Merely that the Giants in 2015 alone at midseason had FOUR calf muscle injuries, SIX hamstring muscle injuries, TWO pectoral muscle injuries and TWO groin injuries. And after that article was written, Hankins tore his pectoral muscle too, making that THREE this past season, and FIVE TOTAL PECTORAL MUSCLE INJURIES IN TWO SEASONS. So do not be distracted and have your attention be diverted to the bad luck of Cruz’s tendon when FIVE PECTORALS are where you really need to be looking. No, it is not that complicated, Mr. Vacchiano, it is only complicated by the noise of distraction you are offering people like Mr. Robertson and your other readers.

#5: “And blaming the medical trainers and doctors has always seemed ridiculous. If you have a cold, do you blame your doctor for that? They’re there for treating injuries, not preventing them.”

Given that we went serially in order of how these quotes appeared, we have saved the best for last. This one is so patently absurd. Where do we begin? Is Mr. Vacchiano implying that conditioning is not of value in prevention? I am confused- I thought he just got finished explaining to us that the Giants did embrace medical technology?! Oh, now I get it, whatever technology they embrace, it is not working anyway, so what difference does any of it make?! LOL, maybe if that is Mr. Vacchiano’s point, I can agree with that, because they are not cohesively and consistently implementing the right technology. What does that technology look like? Let’s reject this fifth assertion from Mr. Vacchiano with the results of Stanford University Strength & Conditioning Coach Shannon Turley. First, Mr. Turley turned around a Stanford football program from massive injuries to one which reduced injuries by 87%. After successfully doing such an amazing job over the course of 7 years, Turley was rewarded with the first ever endowed sports performance directorship in collegiate athletics. Because of Turley’s successful approach in reducing football injuries, he is now in charge of the entire University’s fitness program for all of their Division 1 sports. At the end of the day, the people who are making a difference are the ones