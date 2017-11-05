On Sunday, the New York Giants stepped into MetLife Stadium with six losses and left with seven. The Los Angeles Rams absolutely crushed the will of the Giants. The disappointing season only continues to get worse. As injuries increase, the Giants effort decreases. It is only a matter of time before the Ben McAdoo era comes to an end. With that being said, here are the takeaways for Week Nine New York Giants.

The Silver Lining

The Giants were outright embarrassed in their home stadium, giving their fans very little to cheer for. However, in a season as disappointing as this one has been it is important to find some good to takeaway.

For starters, rookie tight end Evan Engram is a budding star. The season-ending injuries to Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall continue to open opportunities for the 23-year old to shine. The rest of the season should help acclimate him to the big leagues, as well as improve his chemistry with Eli Manning. In addition to Engram’s playmaking, Orleans Darkwa had another fine game on the ground for the G-Men. He ran hard and always seemed to pick up that extra yard. He now appears as the clear choice to replace Paul Perkins.

Giants Gave Up

The Giants defense is clearly not the powerful unit that generated success a year ago. In fact, the Giants gave up more points in week nine than they have since they moved to New Jersey. However, the way a unit responds to adversity can say a lot about a team.

Against the Rams, it appeared the Giants do not know how to handle this adversity. Unfortunately, it looks like some Giants have already checked out for the year. Landon Collins, an MVP candidate last year, looks like a rookie all over again. He continues to make mistakes that create big plays for opposing offenses. As a result, the rest of the Giants defense looks lost without their leader. They have no energy to feed off of and it shows. The Rams beat up the Giants, and the players simply let the stomping occur. Moreover, it appears the Giants are not motivated by the coaching of McAdoo.

McAdoo’s on the Chopping Block

With a 1-7 record, Ben McAdoo’s job could be lost any day. The record is only the beginning of the problem though. The suspensions of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Janoris Jenkins are clear indicators that McAdoo has lost the locker room. The players are not responding to the messages he is sending. The Giants have begun to play with a losing attitude. The 11-5 team of last year is no where to be found. Their effort is draining week to week, which only makes a bad season worse.

The season is no longer salvageable, but the team’s attitude still is. McAdoo must find a way to spark his team again and help push them through this miserable season. If he is not able to change these attitudes quickly, there is no chance of him returning to the Giants in 2018.

