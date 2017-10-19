The New York Giants somehow overcame the odds and not only beat, but dismantled a herald Denver Broncos team. The Broncos defense has been one of the best for the past few years, specifically in 2017. The Denver defense has limited running backs Melvin Gordon, LeSean McCoy, Ezekiel Elliott, and Marshawn Lynch to less than 100 rushing yards total, but Orleans Darkwa had 117 rushing yards against this stout defense. It is clear the Giants can win, and below is a look at their keys to victory in this week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Week Seven New York Giants Keys to Victory

Establish the run game

The Giants dictated the pace of the game last week in Denver. They controlled time of possession, which is something they have not done in a while. The offense was also able to run the ball. This was an incredible feat for the reeling team. The ground game has been a major issue for the team all season. Having a productive run game took significant pressure off of Eli Manning in a game where they did not have their top three receivers. If the Giants can stick to the run game just like they did in Week six against the Broncos, they could wear down a very good Seattle defense. It is a daunting task, but Darkwa already proved he is up for the challenge.

Keep the offensive line adjustments

The play of the offensive line was a shock to many Giants fans. The Giants did not throw much, but when they did, Manning did have a few seconds. Justin Pugh made a case for a huge contract extension. Placed in his college position of right tackle, Pugh had the intimidating task of defending former Defensive Player of the Year, Von Miller. He performed incredible, keeping Miller in check majority of the night.

Although the pass protection as a whole was not phenomenal, the run protection was incredible and D.J. Fluker was a star. On the 47-yard run by Darkwa, Fluker hit defensive end Adam Gotsis with a huge block, which created the hole for Darkwa to run through. To many Giants fans, it was a blast from the past. It reminded many fans of the times when the Giants won the majority of the offensive line battles and allowed their running backs to do their job. It was a sigh of relief to see the offensive line create holes against a stout defense like Denver’s.

Keep the defense off the field

This key ties into the first, which is establishing a run game. If the Giants offense can sustain drives and stay on the field more, the defense will play at their best. Although they have looked shaky this season, the game against Denver reminded everyone just how dominant this defense could be. They were overworked during the beginning of the season because the offense was horrible. Now, the defense looks refreshed and read to go.

Mike Sullivan’s play calling should allow for the defense to have some rest. He called a great game this past weekend. Sullivan never abandoned the run game and also called plays that did not make Manning force any throws. There was also creativity and a swagger in his play calls that had been missing all season for the Giants.

The Giants can beat the Seahawks, but it will largely depend on how well the offense plays. If the offense plays similar to the way they performed in Denver, don’t be surprised if the Giants defense has another great game. This matchup has all the makings of another big blue win!

