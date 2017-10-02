With a potential 0-4 start on the horizon, the New York Giants stepped into Tampa Bay with a lot to prove. Unfortunately, the Giants were not able to prove anything. Aided by poor Bucs kicking, the Giants were able to hang around until the final seconds of the game. However, for the second week in a row the Giants lost on a walk-off field goal. Perhaps it is time to start hoping for a good draft pick. Here are the Giants takeaways from week four.

Giants Need to Start Faster

For the fourth week in a row, the New York Giants got off to a slow start. While this could be a problem for any team, it is especially problematic for an offense that continually fails to play with any kind of consistency. The Giants were in the hole from the get-go, allowing 13 points in the first quarter while showing no signs of life on the offensive side of the ball.

Eli Manning and Brandon Marshall once again had a shaky start, indicative of the two players’ failure to secure any kind of reliable chemistry. Ben McAdoo showed a commitment to the run, but sometimes it seemed as if passing the ball more would have been more effective. The Giants offense woke up in the second quarter, putting up ten points before a field goal by the Bucs before the half made the score 16-10. If the Giants are to have any kind of success throughout the remainder of the season, it is crucial that they find ways to not fall behind so quickly.

Even the Defense Needs Work

If anyone expected anything from the Giants coming into the 2017 season, it would be that the defense was supposed to be the strength of the team. While this is not necessarily wrong now, it is clear that the Giants defense is not the same unit it was in its prime last season. This was overwhelmingly evident in the first few minutes of the game.

The Bucs had no issue marching down the field and putting up a touchdown on their second drive. A blown coverage on the next drive left O.J. Howard wide open en route to a 58-yard touchdown. In addition, the Giants continue to struggle wrapping up the ball carrier. In his first game back, B.J. Goodson had his fair share of mistakes that need to be cleaned up if he is to continue to anchor the middle of the defense. Injuries to the defensive line certainly do not help the defense’s situation, but Landon Collins and company need to improve to get the Giants back on track.

Keep Getting the Rookies Involved

McAdoo and the Giants need to start trusting their rookies more. Specifically, Wayne Gallman and Evan Engram need to become bigger contributors. The only way this happens is if they are given more opportunities. Paul Perkins‘ injury may have been a blessing in disguise for the offense. Perkins has yet to find his rhythm this season, and Gallman gave the offense a spark fans have yet to see. With each week, it appears Eli and Engram develop more chemistry. This is great news for Giants fans. Engram’s 6’3″ frame and 4.42 40-yard dash speed make him a matchup nightmare. If the Giants can work these two into the game plan more, the offense could have much better success throughout the season and for years to come.

