Another week, another loss. The New York Giants 11-5 record of last year has now turned to the 0-5 record of this year. Both the Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers entered the game winless, but only the Giants remained so. Hampered by injuries on offense, defense, and special teams it appears as if the Giants season is officially over. It is difficult to imagine where the Giants go from here. Here are the takeaways from week five.

Week Five New York Giants Takeaways

Giants Almost Competitive Without Slow Start

For the first time this season, the New York Giants did not get off to their usual slow start. It was not necessarily a quick start, but it was certainly an improvement. The Giants were able to get on the board early with a safety. A miscommunication between Philip Rivers and his center backed up against the endzone resulted in two points for New York. Following that, the early established Giants run game led to a touchdown for Orleans Darkwa.

The Giants managed to not allow any points for the Chargers in the first quarter. If the Giants can continue to avoid starting slow, they can at least remain competitive throughout the remainder of the season. However, the Giants also need to start the second half with the same energy as the first. This week the Giants were not able to accomplish such action. The fifth loss of the season in as many games can be partially attributed to this.

Run Game Improved Without Perkins

In the absence of Paul Perkins, the Giants run game seemed improved. Head coach Ben McAdoo was quick to name Perkins the starter early in the off-season, but perhaps it is time to reconsider. Darkwa and Wayne Gallman seized their opportunities to the best of the abilities. The former scored on a 23-yard touchdown run in the first quarter while the latter appeared to give the offense a new dynamic that allowed the Giants to sustain drives.

Both running backs vision played a large role in their success. The two were patient in their approach to the line and allowed themselves to explode through when the holes opened. While Darkwa did not do anything wrong, the Giants should lean more on Gallman going forward. For the second week in a row, he has shown glimpses of how he can improve the offense. The fourth-round pick looks like he can be the future of the Giants backfield.

Questions at Wide Receiver

The Giants left the game Sunday with nothing but questions at the wide receiver position. Odell Beckham came into the game battling a lingering ankle injury and a dislocated finger. The ankle injury appeared to slow Beckham down early as Manning overthrew him on two potential touchdowns. Then to make matters worse, Beckham looks to have injured his ankle far more seriously in the second half of the game. The injury does not look good and the time table for his return does not appear hopeful.

In addition, the supporting cast of Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard suffered ankle injuries of their own in the first half. Neither returned to the game. Also injured was Dwayne Harris, return man and reserve wide receiver, with a broken foot. Roger Lewis stepped into the game and played well. Lewis and Manning connected on a touchdown pass in the middle of the third quarter. Outside of Lewis, nothing remains clear on how the Giants will proceed with the position. Whether Evan Engram converts to wide receiver and Shane Vereen converts to slot receiver remains to be seen.

