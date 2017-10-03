TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 01: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants throws a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Just when the New York Giants thought it couldn’t get any worse, it did. The Giants went down to another late, game winning field goal to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a painful 25-23 loss on Sunday. Now Ben McAdoo‘s beleaguered team face off against the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend in a match-up between two 0-4 teams desperate to get their first win of the season. Here is what Big Blue must do in order to overcome the Chargers at home. These are the week five New York Giants keys to victory.

Week Five New York Giants Keys to Victory

Build on the Positives in the Run Game

The Giants finally got something going in the run game against the Buccaneers on Sunday. It wasn’t an all-time display by any stretch of the imagination, but with Wayne Gallman, the Giants look like they might have that bit of juice at running back they have craved since the Earth Wind and Fire days of 2008.

The rookie back showed far greater vision than regular starter Paul Perkins, who once again struggled to just 1.4 yards a carry. Gallman, by comparison, averaged 3.8 yards per tote and scored a touchdown in the loss.

Coming up against the Los Angeles Chargers, ranked 31st in rushing yards allowed by game in the NFL, the Giants have a chance to better their opponent and take the pressure off Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr.

All the Giants need is for Gallman to be average. If he can be that, then the passing game should have enough to put away the Chargers.

Play as a Team

When a team is 0-4 there must be a lot going wrong. However, when a team with as much talent as the Giants, particularly on defense, are struggling this much, then it points to a team in disarray.

At least that is the opinion of former Giants safety Antrel Rolle, who this week said he didn’t see any chemistry between the players on defense.

“I think the roster is better on paper, but when you’re talking about being in chemistry and in sync as a unit, I don’t see that,’’ Rolle said Monday on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Rolle, who himself played in the 2013 season when the Giants lost the first six games of the season to go 0-6, also criticized the relationships between the players and coaches.

McAdoo has been criticized in the past for losing control of his players, in particular, Odell Beckham Jr. He now needs to a find a way of bringing this talented group of defensive players back to their 2016 form.

Eli Apple Must Play Like A Top Ten Pick

With lots of the attention and criticism focused on another Eli and another top-10 pick in Ereck Flowers, one man who is being over-looked is 2016 no. 10 pick Eli Apple.

The cornerback looks a possible bust, allowing 31 catches on 48 targets for 417 yards and eight touchdowns since the end of last season. In that period, Apple also doesn’t have a single interception.

Apple has the physical talents to play in the NFL but his lack of ball skills and concentration are costing the Giants on big players in every game. The coaching staff must look to correct this; otherwise, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers will pick the Giants apart on Sunday. A good pass defense is imperative to the Giants keys to victory this week.

Main image credit:

Related

View the original article on