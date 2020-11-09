Former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston got revenge on the team that kicked him to the curb this offseason, and he made sure to let them know about it.

It couldn’t have been scripted any better for Winston, who spent the first five seasons of his career with the Bucs, only to have been released earlier in the year. The division rival Saints signed him to back up Drew Brees, and he didn’t see any action this season — until Sunday’s game against his former team, that is.

It was a dream situation for Winston, who entered the game with a few minutes remaining, and his current team up 38-3 against his former one. He completed the only pass he attempted, and was fired up when it ended — eating W’s during Drew Brees’ postgame interview.

The celebrating carried over into the locker room, where Winston busted out some dance moves, and also had some NSFW words for his former team.

Jameis goes IN on the Bucs after the blowout win (NSFW).pic.twitter.com/dTl5JL1wls — Swipe Sports (@swipesportsblog) November 9, 2020

Even head coach Sean Payton got in on the action.

Sean Payton and Jameis were living it up after beating the Bucs by 35 (via @Cantguardmike, @CGJXXIII, 4ongo/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/nFis3GjPvm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2020

The Saints are in great position to win the NFC South title with that win — having swept the Bucs — and they celebrated accordingly.

Related

View the original post at The Saints Nation: Look: Jameis Winston, Sean Payton dance all over Bucs' graves in locker room after win