49ers troll Saints with funny video in new coronavirus mask PSA

The 49ers went toe-to-toe with the Saints in the Superdome last season, in one of the best games of 2019, and one of those teams clearly hasn’t forgotten about it.

It was a game that featured endless lead changes, and was entertaining from start to finish. Unfortunately for the Saints, it was the visiting 49ers that emerged victorious, with a key completion to tight end George Kittle — which he turned into a big gain on a missed tackle and facemask — en route to victory.

That play set up the winning score, and essentially helped the 49ers secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs, while the Saints were stuck at No. 3. And the 49ers made sure to remind the Saints about it, making light of the facemask penalty, in a new coronavirus PSA encouraging fans to wear, well, masks.

