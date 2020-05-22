Sean Payton reveals trash talk Tom Brady once delivered ahead of Week 1 game

Tom Brady and Saints head coach Sean Payton are both known for their competitiveness, which apparently once resulted in some entertaining trash talk before a matchup in the past.

Payton spoke with Kay Adams during an Instagram chat, and that’s when he shared some of the juicy details of the exchange.

“Yeah, Tampa Week 1, though,” Payton said, as transcribed by NOLA.com. “We want to quiet the canons. That’s what I text Tom. I said ‘Hashtag keep the canons quiet.’ We’ve known each other for years.”

Brady even apparently mentioned the point spread.

“Oh, he laughs. He says, ‘You guys are the favorites. We’re the underdogs.’ Blah blah blah,” Payton said.

For the record, the Bucs and Saints are set to square off in Week 1, and we can’t wait to see these two go toe-to-toe once again.