Sean Payton shows off exclusive look of his draft 'war room' (Photo)

Saints head coach Sean Payton won’t be drafting from a local brewery, as he had initially planned, but that doesn’t mean he’s not set up for the big event.

The 2020 NFL Draft is now less than one week away, and Payton already has his draft space set up.

It’s a virtual draft, so Payton needs plenty of monitors, as well as phones, and apparently, that’s exactly what he has.

He showed off an exclusive look of what his draft space will look like on Twitter.

We’re digging the business phone, as it reminds us of life in the cube farm.