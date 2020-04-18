Select Page

Sean Payton shows off exclusive look of his draft &#039;war room&#039; (Photo)

Posted by | Apr 18, 2020 | ,

Sean Payton shows off exclusive look of his draft 'war room' (Photo)
By |
Saints head coach Sean Payton won’t be drafting from a local brewery, as he had initially planned, but that doesn’t mean he’s not set up for the big event.

The 2020 NFL Draft is now less than one week away, and Payton already has his draft space set up.

It’s a virtual draft, so Payton needs plenty of monitors, as well as phones, and apparently, that’s exactly what he has.

He showed off an exclusive look of what his draft space will look like on Twitter.

We’re digging the business phone, as it reminds us of life in the cube farm.

NFL, Promoted, Saints

View the original post at The Saints Nation: Sean Payton shows off exclusive look of his draft &#039;war room&#039; (Photo)





Related Posts

What You Need to Know to Bet on the New Orleans Saints

What You Need to Know to Bet on the New Orleans Saints

January 17, 2019

Alvin Kamara has fitting reaction to Christian McCaffrey's massive contract extension

Alvin Kamara has fitting reaction to Christian McCaffrey&#039;s massive contract extension

April 14, 2020

Saints Fans React to the Missed NFC Championship Call

Saints Fans React to the Missed NFC Championship Call

January 23, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino