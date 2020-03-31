Select Page

Sean Payton offers funny solution to Drew Brees&#039; rattlesnake encounter

Posted by | Mar 31, 2020 | ,

Sean Payton offers funny solution to Drew Brees' rattlesnake encounter
By |
Saints head coach Sean Payton knows he can’t have anything bad happen to his quarterback, and he’s doing whatever he can to protect the veteran signal-caller.

Drew Brees could be entering his final season, as the team looks to make another Super Bowl run, building on their success from last year. He’s already won one ring, but he’s looking for one more before he retires — similar to the situation Peyton Manning was once in.

But he nearly made an unfortunate misstep that really wasn’t his fault, and was just an example of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Brees was apparently out walking his dogs, when he encountered a rattlesnake, which he shared in this photo.

Payton offered this alternative solution for the future.

Saints fans would likely agree.

NFL, Promoted, Saints

View the original post at The Saints Nation: Sean Payton offers funny solution to Drew Brees&#039; rattlesnake encounter



Related Posts

Four NFL franchises make significant financial donations in Coronavirus outbreak

Four NFL franchises make significant financial donations in Coronavirus outbreak

March 29, 2020

What You Need to Know to Bet on the New Orleans Saints

What You Need to Know to Bet on the New Orleans Saints

January 17, 2019

Saints Fans React to the Missed NFC Championship Call

Saints Fans React to the Missed NFC Championship Call

January 23, 2019

Sean Payton shares update on how he's dealing with coronavirus

Sean Payton shares update on how he&#039;s dealing with coronavirus

March 23, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino