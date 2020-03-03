Drew Brees turned down massive two-year contract offer from Arizona Cardinals

Now that Drew Brees has announced his intentions to return to the Saints for the 2020 season, it’s likely that he’ll finish his career with the team that drafted him.

Brees and his family are treated like royalty in New Orleans, so it’s always been hard to envisioning him playing anywhere else, especially when looking at his relationship with head coach Sean Payton, and how he fits in the Saints offense.

But hold on for a second, as there was apparently a time where another offer was on the table in the past.

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly offered a two-year, $60 million deal before the 2018 season began, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. It reads:

A source said the current plan is for Brees to sign before free agency, similar to two years ago, when he had a lucrative offer from Arizona (two years, $60 million) but never entertained it. Brees’ stance on that was that he’s trying to win Super Bowls, not earn a few extra million dollars. He still feels that way, so he probably won’t enter free agency unless something goes awry.

It’s interesting that this piece of information leaked out now, as Fowler must’ve had an interesting conversation with someone important at the Scouting Combine this past week. Either way, Brees elected to stay in New Orleans for $10 million less than Arizona offered and it was likely the right decision for him –professionally speaking, that is.