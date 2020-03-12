But it wasn’t to be, and instead, the team is looking to win a Super Bowl before their window of opportunity closes.
In the meantime, longtime quarterback Drew Brees will be returning, at age 41, in what could be his final season in the league. It’s clear that his arm strength has declined, and the team has Taysom Hill waiting in the wings.
Brees knows it’s “all or nothing” this season, and as such, he’s open to taking a pay cut so the team can build up its roster, but also remain under the salary cap.
Tom Brady has done it for many years, so it’s a wise move by Brees, who is clearly committed to doing whatever it takes to win.
View the original post at The Saints Nation: Drew Brees open to taking less money in new contract to help Saints build roster