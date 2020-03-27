Drew Brees makes huge donation of $5 million to those impacted by Coronavirus

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees of Austin, TX has made a very generous donation to those impacted by Coronavirus. According to Lindsay Kimble of People Magazine, Brees, and his wife Brittany, are donating $5 million to the people of Louisiana who are impacted by the pandemic.

The Brees family have formed an agreement with many American companies to prepare and deliver meals to Louisiana children, seniors, and families in need. The organizations Drew and Brittany Brees have teamed up with are Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr.

There are currently 93, 329 cases of Coronavirus in the United States and 1 384 deaths. The United States now have the most cases of Coronavirus in the world, as they have 6 831 more cases than Italy, which is in second place with 86 498 cases. Of the 93 329 cases in the United States, 2305 cases have come from the state of Louisiana. There are also 1384 deaths in the United States related to Coronavirus and 83 in Louisiana.

Coronavirus has also hit the Saints organization. Saints head coach Sean Payton was diagnosed on March 19. The 56 year-old was the first person associated with the National Football League to be diagnosed with the disease. On Thursday, it was announced that Payton was cleared of Coronavirus.

Brees is about to start his 15th season in the Saints organization. In 2019, he completed 281 passes of 378 attempts for a completion percentage of 74.3% which led the NFL. Brees also had 2979 passing yards, 27 touchdown passes and only four interceptions. That was the lowest interception total that Brees has had in a single season since he had zero interceptions in 27 pass attempts during his rookie season with the San Diego Chargers in 2001.

At 41 years of age, Brees will be passing the football instead of running with it with the Saints. He only had nine carries in 2019 and had -4 rushing yards last season.