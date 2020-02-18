Drew Brees announces he's returning to Saints in epic Instagram post

There’s been a lot of talk about who the Saints will be starting under center in 2020, as they’re the only team with three impending free agent quarterbacks.

New Orleans had quite the quarterback room with veteran Drew Brees, and dual-threat signal-callers Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill — the best player on the field in the Saints’ loss to the Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs.

Brees recently turned 41, though, so there’s been talk about his run with the team possibly being over, as he could elect to retire. He isn’t, though, and he announced his intentions to return for the 2020 season in this Instagram post.

It will be interesting to see what happens to Taysom and Teddy.