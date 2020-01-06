Select Page

Saints fans throw trash at officials after overtime loss (Video)

Posted by | Jan 6, 2020 | ,

Saints fans throw trash at officials after overtime loss (Video)
By: |
Another officiating crew blew a major call late in a Saints playoff game on Sunday, and if you ask the fans, the refs were trash.

They made that quite clear after the Vikings defeated their team at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in overtime, 26-20, when the officials attempting to make their way off the field.

It was a long way from the field to the locker room, and Saints fans in the stands threw trash at the officials as they ran into the tunnel.

The officials did blow a major call, as it sure looked like Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph got away with pass interference on the game-winning touchdown (watch here).

Still, that’s no excuse to pelt them with trash, as they’re human beings, too –just like the rest of us.

NFL, Saints

View the original post at The Saints Nation: Saints fans throw trash at officials after overtime loss (Video)



Related Posts

Choppa, Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra team up for awesome Saints playoff hype video

Choppa, Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra team up for awesome Saints playoff hype video

January 3, 2020

What You Need to Know to Bet on the New Orleans Saints

What You Need to Know to Bet on the New Orleans Saints

January 17, 2019

Saints Fans React to the Missed NFC Championship Call

Saints Fans React to the Missed NFC Championship Call

January 23, 2019

Patriots fan burns Tom Brady jersey, calls him 'system QB' (Video)

Patriots fan burns Tom Brady jersey, calls him &#039;system QB&#039; (Video)

January 5, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino