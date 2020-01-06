They made that quite clear after the Vikings defeated their team at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in overtime, 26-20, when the officials attempting to make their way off the field.
It was a long way from the field to the locker room, and Saints fans in the stands threw trash at the officials as they ran into the tunnel.
The officials did blow a major call, as it sure looked like Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph got away with pass interference on the game-winning touchdown (watch here).
Still, that’s no excuse to pelt them with trash, as they’re human beings, too –just like the rest of us.
View the original post at The Saints Nation: Saints fans throw trash at officials after overtime loss (Video)