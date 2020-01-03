Choppa, Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra team up for awesome Saints playoff hype video

Saints fans know all about Choppa, as his hit song has been the team’s locker-room anthem for quite some time now.

“Choppa Style” has been big in the Bayou for nearly two decades now, but the team adopted it a few seasons back, and they’ve been known to blast it in the locker room following big wins, especially of the playoff variety. It’s resulted in some pretty awesome postgame dance parties, like when Teddy Bridgewater busted out some sick moves last season.

To help inspire the team, and hopefully fuel a deep playoff run, Choppa teamed up with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, and the two produced one of the most original, entertaining hype videos you’ll ever see.

Choppa style!