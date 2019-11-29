Watch: Saints 300-lb DT throws Matt Ryan to the ground with stiff-arm after INT

It’s always fun to watch big guys pick off passes during football games, and even more entertaining when there’s an added twist to it.

That’s exactly what happened in the third quarter of the New Orleans-Atlanta matchup on Thanksgiving, when Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle made an exceptional athletic play to intercept a pass from Matt Ryan. Tuttle is no small guy, either, as he weighs 300 pounds, yet he showed off stellar concentration and great hands in picking off the pass.

But he wasn’t done there.

Tuttle kept on running after intercepting the pass, and was eventually met by Ryan. No problem, though, as a brutal stiff-arm from Tuttle sent Ryan to the ground, and the Saints defensive tackle picked up even more yards as a result.

That highlight-reel play truly had it all.