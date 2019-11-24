Cameron Jordan caught punching Panthers QB Kyle Allen during game (Video)

It’s no secret that the Saints and Panthers don’t like each other, as the two division rivals have a tradition of trading vicious hits, and also engaging in plenty of trash talk during games.

Sunday’s game at the Superdome was no different, with both teams moving the ball well on offense, and also letting their opponents know about it.

And while it’s unclear exactly what was said, or done, it did appear the Saints were looking to send a message to the Panthers on one particular drive. Two Saints players threw punches on separate plays, although one did involve going for the ball.

The play everyone is talking about, though, took place in the first half, when the Saints were bringing Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen down on a sack. On the way to the ground, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan punched Allen right in the gut.

And then, a few players later, this happened.

Jordan was hit with a personal foul for his actions, although he’ll likely be receiving a fine as well.