Saints fans shower Drew Brees with cheers in return to Superdome (Video)

The Saints raised some eyebrows when they elected to start quarterback Drew Brees in Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, rather than resting him during the bye week.

Teddy Bridgewater, after all, clearly did his job while Brees was out with a thumb injury, going undefeated during his time under center. And the Saints have Super Bowl hopes, so pushing the envelope with Brees figured to be a shaky endeavor.

But we’d never doubt head coach Sean Payton, or Brees, in his decision making, and it’ll likely work out well for them. As for the fans, they were thrilled to have Brees back, as they showered him with cheers before Sunday’s game at the Superdome.

Awesome.