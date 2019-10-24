Brees told reporters on Wednesday that he’s ready to go against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Despite not having Brees for the last five games, the Saints have been no worse for the wear, going a perfect 5-0 with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback.
A final decision hasn’t been made if Brees will play on Sunday, but it makes a lot more sense to keep Bridgewater in there with a bye week coming up. The Cardinals are coming off a game against the New York Giants where they totaled eight sacks and 13 hits on the quarterback. That doesn’t sound like the type of environment you want Brees in right now.
View the original post at The Saints Nation: Drew Brees on if he's playing on Sunday: 'That's the plan'