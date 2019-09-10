Look: Referees screw Saints, botch easy clock management before halftime

And, sure enough, that happened during Monday night’s game against the Texans.
It was assumed that the Saints would get the benefit of the calls, or at least that the game was officiated fairly, given that the last time they had stepped foot on the football field they got hosed in the NFC Championship game by a non-call.
And yet, the officials just could not get it right.
The play in question happened late in the second quarter, with the Saints trailing 14-3. They had the ball, and were looking for points before the half. Faced with a third-and-17, Drew Brees completed a pass to Michael Thomas near the first down, with roughly 42 seconds remaining. The Saints ran forward to run a play, as it appeared to be fourth-and-one. The officials then blew their whistles and decided to review the play, eventually reversing the ruling and awarded the Saints a first down. However, they charged the Saints a 10-second run-off at the 26-second mark.
However, further review showed the run-off should’ve happened at the 42-second mark, so the Saints got screwed out of 16 seconds.
Sure enough, Will Lutz missed a 56-yard field goal to end the half. Had the officials assessed the time correctly, he likely would’ve had a much shorter kick.
