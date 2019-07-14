NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 20: New Orleans Saints fans cheer in the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Football is a game so they say. Three hours in one week isn’t much. One game literally takes roughly under three percent of the week for most people. Of course, the pregame and postgame talk shows can run up to ten hours in one day for diehard NFL fans of other teams in any other city. However, the faithful followers of the black and gold treat the New Orleans Saints more than just another team.

Saints Fans Devote Heart and Soul Like no Other

There is no Place like Dome

As a kid, my grandma watched the games on Sunday afternoon. Then, her mood and blood pressure seemed to mimic the results hours earlier. More than anything, the losses irritated her. And back in the early ’80s, losses were a common event. Unfortunately, she never got a chance to see her beloved Saints win the Super Bowl. Also, for the most part, the golden years never happened while she was alive. That being said, the passion never wavered for her and many more.

Regardless, the fans here are more dedicated versus any other fan base. It’s not debatable. New Orleans is known for its rich culture, music, heritage, and the Fleur-De-Lis symbol is as close to a birthmark that represents an unbreakable bond.

Moreover, the city is entrenched with countless symbolism from the New Orleans Saints. For example, the numerous restaurants bear pictures of Saints players or games with newspaper clippings galore. Of course, Mardi Gras is known for the meticulous details for the parade floats, plenty of beads and trinkets being thrown over the side of floats, and even themes from historical seasons and players.

The Spirit of New Orleans

One of my favorite parts of the people of New Orleans is their spirit. If the Saints lose a game by controversy (see 2019 NFC Championship) the fans throw a protest party. When the Saints won the Super Bowl, the crowds roamed the streets and celebrated. Even when a famous New Orleanian dies, we stroll down the streets in a “Second Line.” The ongoing demonstration continues to exist to present day.

[embedded content]

Stories like these are commonplace like nine-year-old Marina, who lost everything in a fire. Now, she finds comfort in being part of a community. Nevertheless, the people outside New Orleans fail to understand the link between the city and the community of fans that go way beyond die-hard fans.

The fans share something no others can understand. And they never will. “I’ve been a fan since their inception and had season tickets for many years before moving for a job opportunity. Every Sunday is a special day when I get to tune in and watch the Saints,” said Saints fan who goes by- Snakeman1050.

Saints Fans are all in and Nothing in Between

Being a Who Dat is far more than a football game. It is about being a part of a fan base that has more pride and loyalty to its team than any other city. 50 people become 3,000 in a block or two. The crowd grows and so does the excitement,” said a Saints fan called- Farmerville.

The media will never get it. Fans from other NFL teams lack the connection between the black and gold and Who Dat Nation. Being a Saints fan is a lifestyle. Perhaps, the life of a Saints fan can go a bit overboard every now and then. In fact, people on the outside looking in believe that Saints’ fans are simply crazy. Outsiders wonder why a half a million signed a petition to have the NFC Championship replayed. Lawsuits have been filed. Some lawsuits have even gone further providing “mental anguish” after the loss in January.

Generally speaking, this is the best attempt of relating 35 plus years of following the New Orleans Saints. The beauty of watching the games in person is poetry in motion. Win or lose the game, the voices echo the walls of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to create a perfect orchestra of simultaneous utopia. For one day, the experience is euphoric. All 70,000 plus fans that attend them see the Beatles perform, watch the best fireworks display in the country, and feel the pounding sensation of bliss. Come and experience it and you’ll agree.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on