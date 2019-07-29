Select Page

Drew Brees, Zion Williamson play catch at Saints training camp (Video)
The two biggest sports stars in the New Orleans area are already becoming buddies, it seems.

Drew Brees — the face of New Orleans sports — has already been reaching out and connecting with Zion Williamson, the young star. Brees has thrown his support behind Williamson as soon as he was drafted, and he hasn’t backed away since.

The Saints have hosted Williamson at training camp, and it didn’t take him and Brees long to mix it up. Check out the most recent video, showing them playing catch at camp on Monday.

Williamson participated in the team’s QB challenge, too.

Nice hands, Zion.

