Saints will soon make Michael Thomas highest-paid WR in NFL

Michael Thomas is one of the most physically dominant — if not the most — receivers in the league, and he’ll soon be paid as such.

Thomas has shown the ability to beat any coverage thrown at him, as the team hasn’t really had a dominant tight end on its roster, so he often sees double or even triple-teams when running routes over the middle or up the seam. They did address that issue during the offseason, signing Jared Cook in free agency.

And now it appears Thomas is next in line to get paid. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that contract talks behind Thomas and the team are progressing, and that the Saints are “comfortable” making him the highest-paid receiver in the league.

Thomas is clearly Brees’ go-to receiver, and he’s earned a massive payday.

