NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Divisional Playoff at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the New Orleans Saints are comfortable with making Michael Thomas, their star receiver, the highest paid receiver in the NFL. This should come as a surprise to no one, considering Thomas has the most receptions in NFL history in a players’ first three seasons. Russini is also reporting the Saints expect a deal to be done by training camp.

Also told it should be done by training camp per sources https://t.co/esfyESkw7N — Dianna (@diannaESPN) June 18, 2019

Report: Saints expect to make Michael Thomas highest paid receiver

Implications

The New Orleans Saints off-season continues to be busy, to say the least. Locking up Jared Cook, losing Max Unger to retirement but adding Erik McCoy through the draft, and signing Latavius Murray, but losing Mark Ingram to free agency are a few of the storylines.

But in recent weeks, the Saints are making big moves for their future. First, the Saints put together a contract extension with reliable and productive defensive end, Cameron Jordan. And now, beginning to negotiate a contract with “Cantguardmike” Thomas ensures Drew Brees has a reliable weapon to throw to the duration of his career.

Production

Let’s call a spade, a spade. Michael Thomas is the most productive receiver since entering the league in 2016. Whether or not if the Saints offensive system has a role in his numbers does not matter. Thomas can do it from not only outside the numbers, but in the slot as well. According to Pro Football Focus, Thomas averaged 3.98 yards run per route in the slot, which ranked first in the NFL last season.

The Saints’ Michael Thomas was in a league of his own from the slot last season! pic.twitter.com/RQshbeNf4U — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) June 18, 2019

Michael Thomas should continue to shatter records this season. His versatility and how the Saints use him makes him truly unguardable. While it will be tough to top 125 receptions, 1405 yards and nine touchdowns with the whole league on notice, Thomas is more than capable of getting open against any defensive back or safety lined across for him. Expect the Brinks trunk to come knocking at his door in a few weeks when he gets paid.

YO.. Michael Thomas re-created the Joe Horn cellphone celebration 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5rONvYLCsw — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 5, 2018

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on