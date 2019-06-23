Select Page

Drew Brees signs jersey for Zion Williamson, with perfect message on it

One of New Orleans’ biggest and most revered sports figures recently showed love for the city’s youngest rising star.

The Pelicans selected generational talent Zion Williamson with the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and it’s clear that he’s the player the franchise will build around going forward. Williamson is a two-way player who gets it done on both ends of the floor, with his mix of athleticism and explosiveness that we haven’t seen since a young LeBron James entered the league in 2003.

As for Williamson, he was the lucky recipient of an autographed Drew Brees jersey, with a personalized message from the Saints’ signal-caller.

“To Zion – Passing the torch to you! Who dat!” the future Hall of Famer wrote.

The two are the biggest stars in their city right now, and we’ll soon see if Williamson can live up to the hype.

