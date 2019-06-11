NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints during the NFC Divisional Playoff at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

One of the NFL’s best defensive ends, Cameron Jordan signed a contract extension with the New Orleans Saints, according to multiple reports. The first report came from Adam Schefter, who announced it on Twitter. The deal adds three more years. It will be $52.5 million with a chance for it to max out at $55.5 million, with $42 million guaranteed.

New Orleans’ four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan and the Saints reached agreement on a big three-year contract extension that will contractually tie the two sides together for the next five seasons, through the 2023 season, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 11, 2019

Cameron Jordan’s extension, engineered by Doug Hendrickson of @Wasserman and the Saints‘ VP of football administration Khai Harley, is a three-year, $52.5 million deal with a max of $55.5M that includes over $42 million in guaranteed money, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 11, 2019

New Orleans Saints Sign Cameron Jordan to Extension

The 30-year-old put together another solid season for the Saints this past season. Jordan put up 12 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, and 49 total tackles. This is after making first-team All-Pro in the 2017 season. This season, Jordan made Second All-Team Pro.

Let’s not also forget the emergence of Sheldon Rankins and Marcus Davenport for the Saints defensive line as well. Jordan also faces constant double teams against opposing offensive lines.

This was a big step for the Saints organization. Over the next couple of years, the Saints will be faced with paying some of their stars such as Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore, and others. Getting Jordan’s contract out of the way first means negotiations for Thomas’ new contract will be next on the agenda.

