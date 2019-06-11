Select Page

Cam Jordan praises Drew Brees, calls out Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

Posted by | Jun 11, 2019 | ,

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan doesn’t appear to be a fan of NFL quarterbacks that aren’t on his team, it seems.

Jordan, who may still be a bit bitter about how the team’s 2018 campaign ended — on an awful blown pass interference call in the NFC Championship game — had some choice words about some of the league’s top signal-callers.

Many believe Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady (although his decline has begun) are among the best in the game, but Jordan managed to find knocks on two of those three, in an appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”

He began by praising Brees, but throwing some shade at Mahomes.

“Who’s thrown more yards than Drew?” Jordan said, as transcribed by Yahoo Sports. “We’re gonna talk about how Pat Mahomes took an already playoff-caliber team to another playoff? Good job.

“We’re gonna talk about Tom Brady who’s been winning Super Bowls — I’d like to see Tom without Bill Belichick.”

Jordan does raise a good point, as it’s hard to picture the Patriots winning the AFC title game and Super Bowl without Belichick, as Brady didn’t play particularly well in either game.

View the original post at The Saints Nation: Cam Jordan praises Drew Brees, calls out Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes



