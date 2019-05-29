NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 20: Alvin Kamara #41 and Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints look on against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

One year ago, the New Orleans Saints season ended after a heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings won on what was called the “Minneapolis Miracle.” Super high expectations for the Saints dominated the NFL talk circuits way before the 2018 season kicked off. Around every corner, someone was picking the Saints to win the Super Bowl.

[embedded content]

No Catchphrase Needed for the 2019 Saints

The 2018 disappointment

Cynthia Frelund was oh so close! She predicted the Saints versus the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl before the season kicked off. Gotta give her credit for that almost prediction. No one else for sure had that much of a bold prediction. Of course, neither made it to the title game.

Both had home-field advantage in the AFC-NFC Championships. In addition, both teams won more games than anyone predicted. Still, the Los Angeles Rams played the New England Patriots in one of the worst Super Bowl games in history. Regardless of how each team fell short is irrelevant at this point. Yes, of course, the Saints got robbed. But sometimes, in this world life isn’t fair. In one split second, your whole life can turn for the better or worse. There are no guarantees.

Eventually the black and gold moved on past the loss. The Saints opened up 2018 training camp with a huge banner that said: “Prove them Right.”

The message was simple. The Saints had plenty of people and media lining up to make the prediction. The 2018 New Orleans Saints should go to the Super Bowl or at least be one of the favorites. Unfortunately, the universe derailed all the hope in the world with a lack of a yellow flag that day. It stings to this day. The one image that haunts me is seeing the referees escorted out right before me backstage after the game ended.

Sickest Feeling in the World

Within an instant after that image, some people were running towards the Rams’ locker room jumping up and down with celebratory high fives. Even worse, the Super Bowl hats were thrown out of a truck to a few unknown supporters of the Los Angeles Rams. The feeling was just shock for many. And the press conferences felt like eulogies. That was the end of the 2018 season.

Once again, the Saints head to training camp in a couple of months with new faces and goals. This year feels totally different. Coaches are going to take it one day at a time. And Drew Brees will always look at a challenge in an optimistic way.

“I’m not thinking about February 2020 right now,” Brees said. “That’s a long way away. We’re focused on the here and the now staying in the moment, enjoying getting a chance to be out here and work with a lot of these young guys, like Jared Cook and others and just watching it all come together again.”

No Saints Catchphrase, Just a Super Bowl

The Saints are beyond the point of hearing a motivational slogan in my opinion for 2019. Nothing is needed to push this team. Other teams may have to shout things like a mantra “Rise Up” or “Keep Pounding” to create a sense of urgency. The Saints are now in position. To say that the Saints have been close is the understatement of the century.

This has to be the year. The 2020 season could be the last time the Saints will be the favorite to win it all. Who Dat Nation and the black and gold already have the vision. Perhaps, 20/20 laser-like focus is what the Saints need. Nothing more.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on