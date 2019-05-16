DURHAM, NC – MARCH 05: Zion Williamson of the Duke Blue Devils reacts prior to their game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 5, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Tuesday night was supposed to be a calm night in ‘The Big Easy.’ Arguably, this is a time where fans of the New Orleans Saints take a little break from sports in general. Some go on vacation. Others wander from festival to festival to simply escape an especially stressful football season. The humidity becomes so encompassing in May that many residents work and come home counting the days until kickoff. That was true, until the Pelicans got the right bounce by landing the first overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery. That will likely be Zion Williamson.

The New Orleans Saints Are Buying Into Zion Williamson

New Orleans Catches a Break

The draft lottery was on television, but the Pelicans’ odds to win it was a skimpy six percent. To be honest, loyal basketball fans in New Orleans have had a rough few months too with the circus surrounding Anthony Davis.

However, new executive vice president David Griffin has a feeling. He knew something that none of us saw.

Pelicans’ David Griffin explains how he obtained lucky tie from Cavaliers’ Jeff Cohen for Alvin Gentry to wear to win 2019 NBA Draft Lotttery drawing & rights to draft Zion Williamson. The tie has now won 4 lotteries. pic.twitter.com/AVVxAZ7UpN — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 15, 2019

That bold prediction of landing Zion seemed to come from nowhere. Both Los Angeles and New York we’re keeping a sharp eye of hoping to land the talented product of Duke. However, the basketball gods had a different idea. Teams were starting to move up the board as the logos kept coming. Then the announcement was made. The Pelicans moved up in the top three. Other cities were crying and Nola acquired Zion.

Could it be that the excruciating pain for Saints fans were turning into a celebration? After months of rehashing the Super Bowl theft and the exodus of Anthony Davis, suddenly there was an air of positivity. The Saints got the final rose and the golden ticket. As a matter of fact, New Orleans won the lottery!

Imagine you are an 18 year old. Imagine a bunch of people get crazy excited that you are going to become their colleague. You are Zion Williamson and these are your Pelicans colleagues.pic.twitter.com/LAg4A21VUO — St_Hill (@St_Hill) May 15, 2019

All the shortcomings, bad breaks, and heartbreak became jubilation. The ball bounced their way literally. Call it a Hail Mary or a Hail Zion, it doesn’t matter. New Orleans once again rebounded from basketball controversy to the holder of the most precious assets.

Basketball Is Now an Option

All of a sudden New Orleans became ‘Hoop Dreams’ for real. Ironically, the Saints will be happy to make room for two megastars. Drew Brees and the Saints will never become second fiddle to any sports. That may be true. But make no mistake, Zion is coming. And basketball may become a revolution come October. Regardless, Tuesday was the biggest night for basketball in New Orleans since “Pistol” Pete Maravich. And this is just the beginning. Happy days are here again!

