This is the final mock draft for the New Orleans Saints before the 2019 NFL Draft begins. In my first mock draft, a trade was made with the Green Bay Packers to pick wide receiver N’Keal Harry from Arizona State. This move allowed the Saints to grab an additional second-round pick. And the pick at #62 went towards the offensive line with offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom. The second mock included another trade. In my Mock Draft 2.0 the trade occurs with the Arizona Cardinals. This potential move gives the Saints another third round pick to draft tight end Josh Oliver from San Jose State.

In my last mock draft, the Saints are staying put to hold on to their six draft picks. With this in mind, the challenge became much more difficult with only one pick in the first three rounds. Notably, plenty of changes occurred. Most importantly, a focus on the secondary is something that still has to be addressed. The secondary took a step backward last year compared to 2017. The numbers show that in many categories. Regardless, the draft is deep for defensive backs in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Second Round Pick: Safety Deionte Thompson, Alabama

The number one need, in my opinion, is secondary help. Deointe Thompson gives a physical bump up. Thompson loves to hit people. He’s not afraid to lower his head on anyone. It took a bit for Thompson to earn the starting job. But when it happened, Thompson made first-team All American.

In his Junior season, he had 79 tackles with two interceptions. His eyes are laser focused at all times when the ball is released. Also, swift at changing the direction with fluid motion. Sometime over aggressiveness does make him vulnerable. Other than that, Thompson brings a hard-hitting mentality. After one hit, receivers may pause a second before looking for the ball.

Fifth Round: Wide Receiver Keelan Doss, UC Davis

Keelan Doss was a secret. But now he’s a lock on being drafted this week. Doss is no longer under the radar, although the school isn’t exactly a juggernaut for producing NFL talent. Aside from being an AP FCS second-team All-American, Doss hauled in 113 catches and 1,334 yards with a gaudy average of 11.3 yards a catch. The projections vary from the fourth round to the seventh. Surely, it would be a surprise if Doss goes undrafted.

Make no mistake, he’s NFL ready and routes are executed in meticulous detail. Hands that never miss. Doss is acrobatic with his feet and can be a quarterbacks’ best friend by looking back constantly. Drew Brees could use a guy with sure hands. When the ball is in the air, Doss is simply a magnet drawn to it. Great steal in the fifth round.

Sixth Round: Defensive Lineman Chris Slayton, Clemson

Chris Slayton is the only player listed twice in the three mocks written. “We’re losing an ‘M’ and an ‘N’ with an ‘A’ in the middle,” Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. If Slayton slides down to the sixth round, the Saints have to pick this guy. Slayton is a mammoth of a man at 6-foot-4 weighing about 310 lbs. Slayton moves a pile and then some. Also athletic for a his size. See my first mock draft 1.0 too for more info.

Second Sixth Round Pick: Offensive Lineman Michael Jordan, Ohio St.

Michael Jordan can play football too. And this Jordan can flat out play. Jordan plays either center or guard. Leverage and drive is his forte. Filled out proportionately. And being from Ohio St. gives an edge to make an impact. Plenty of upside and potential with the right coaching staff. The knock on Jordan is the slow first move after the snap. But that was Jordan playing center. In addition, fundamentals need fine-tuning. Still, a great player in the later rounds.

Seventh Round: Running Back Ryquell Armstead, Temple

Ryquell Armstead is a north-south runner facing the defense. He likes to finish off runs. After contact, the lethal side comes out. Pass protection is above average. The man fears nothing.

The tape shows his brutal downhill running. The one thing that stands out is his decisiveness after the ball is handed off to him. Always leaning forward to get that extra yard. Not much of a threat to catch the ball and could be a little bit more patient at times. Overall, Armstead will beat you down literally.

Final Pick Seventh Round: Tight End Mavin Saunders, Kansas

Only the hardcore scouts know of tight end Mavin Saunders. Saunders has size at 6-foot-5 and 255 lbs. He started at Florida State then transferred to Kansas. Saunders can make cornerbacks look clueless out on the field. Able to find the open spots. Excellent blocker and has so much untapped talent.

Could be one of those rare diamonds in the rough. Saunders came out of high school as a four-star recruit. Unfortunately, just didn’t develop much in college. Saunders is a project worth taking a look at and could be a great late-round steal.

