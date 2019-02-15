New Orleans Saints – Last Word on Pro Football

The New Orleans Saints boasted some of the top positional skill players in the league on offense in 2018. Quarterback Drew Brees continues to play at a high level, even at his advanced age. Michael Thomas has also become a household name, cementing his name in the conversation of best wide receivers in the game. Alvin Kamara continued to flourish in his sophomore season, racking up over 1,500 yards from scrimmage. Even with those big names in the offense, running back Mark Ingram still made his mark on the team and will be a top prospect heading into this season’s free agency period.

Ingram missed the first four games of the season due to a PED violation. This left the backfield all to rising star Kamara for the first few games, and he literally took the ball and ran with it. Kamara totaled over 100 yards from scrimmage in three out of four games (he had 99 in week two) and totaled six touchdowns during that span. Many wondered if Ingram was still going to have a role when he returned.

But he did. Ingram received a healthy 16 carries in his first game back, punching two of them in for touchdowns. Despite Kamara’s insane talent and versatility, the coaching staff knew that Ingram was just too talented to keep off the field. Though he split time with Kamara, Ingram still had two games with over 100 yards rushing. He finished with a healthy 4.7 yards-per-carry, looking as fast and powerful as ever. There will be plenty of suitors for his services.

Possible Fits

It is no secret that Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden likes his veteran players. The team signed a 33-year old Jordy Nelson last offseason and kept then-31-year-old Marshawn Lynch as the lead back. Gruden also hand-picked Doug Martin for the backup role, and gave him the lead back job when Lynch went down for the year. With Lynch not likely to return, and Martin also a free agent, the Raiders could look to Ingram to fill that role. Martin looked better than many expected while filling in for Lynch, but he has a habit of following up good seasons with bad ones, so the Silver and Black could opt to go for the more consistent Ingram instead.

Coming into the twilight of his career, Ingram likely wants to play for a contender. The Houston Texans would be his best bet in that case. Lamar Miller has basically been the definition of pedestrian in his time with Houston. The team would free up a good amount of cap space if they release him. Ingram would add a lot more power to the offense than Miller offered, and would certainly benefit himself by having the dual-threat ability of Deshaun Watson as his quarterback. This would honestly be the ideal situation for both teams.

Last Word on Free Agent Mark Ingram

Ingram has expressed interest in staying with the Saints, but that is an unlikely situation. With a young, spry, and cheap Kamara on his rookie deal, the Saints are not going to be willing to pay Ingram the type of money that he wants. Still, even though he will be 30 years old next season, Ingram showed that he can still play at a high level in this league. There will be plenty of teams who do not have a young stud on their roster like the Saints do, and be willing to pay Ingram what he wants so that he can cash in on one last contract.

2019 NFL Free Agency Master List

The NFL and Roger Goodell has made it clear. The silence is deafening to fans of the New Orleans Saints and NFL fans everywhere, that the blown call has been talked about long enough. After nearly a week of clamoring for a statement from the NFL for the worst call in history, the response is obvious. The league has spoken on the record. Whether they like it or not. Goodell and the shield are imposing the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy that was used years ago for the military. Now, Goodell is feeling comfortable using the policy to force a gag order for anyone that questions the worst blown call in NFL history.

Silence of the Fans

The “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” law was a real policy. It was enacted back in the mid-1990s for the military under then-president Bill Clinton. Peter Singer wrote a story of this controversial law called ‘The Damning Paradox of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell.” The controversial law was enacted to silence people to make things safer supposedly for the armed forces regarding a hot button issue during that time about homosexuals serving in the military.

Singer explained “Gays, lesbians, and bi-sexual citizens serving in the military either must hide or lie about their sexual orientation or else be discharged, with their benefits revoked.”

Of course, that law had nothing to do with the NFL. However, the correlation between the two seems to be clear as a bell. Goodell has spoken by not speaking. He’s admitted that the referees blew the call to both head coach Sean Payton and owner Gayle Benson behind closed doors.

But make no mistake, this admission will not become public. Why? Because this is all about protecting the shield. And Goodell feels that staying silent and ignoring the pleas for something – anything – is the best way to go.

The fact of the matter is, this action of inaction is adding fire to the controversy. The longer Goodell goes without comment, the louder the upheaval. And if that’s the way Goodell wants it, let the games begin. This final act of ignorance on his part will have repercussions for years to come.

NFL Keeps Dropping the Ball

Is Roger Goodell so wrapped up in his bubble that he’s willing to risk a backlash of monstrous proportions that could prove to be a disaster? The NFL has been making bonehead moves in recent years. Everything from their lackluster response to domestic violence to the attempted silencing of players protesting for social injustices.

Colin Kaepernick will likely never play in the NFL again. And his outspokenness probably ended his career too early. The NFL made sure of that. Still, after being basically blackballed from the league for almost two years, the lack of action from the NFL to address the issue has backfired.

These issues are just scratching the surface. The concussion issue is another one. Concussions were yet another example of the league being inept and reckless to responding to pressing issues. Sweeping things underneath a rug only works for so long. Eventually, the dirt will surface. But this historic non-call is now beyond just a referees ineptitude.

Super Bowl Leaves no Place to Hide

Now the NFL has boxed themselves in a corner with a Super Bowl looming. The “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” stance isn’t going to fly much longer, because this week will be about the no call. The game is going to be overshadowed by a firm stance of silence from the shield.

It’s too late now. A week has passed and once again commissioner Roger Goodell whiffed. In the end, he’s put the sword in himself. And the whole city of New Orleans will be counting down the days till Mardi Gras while Goodell counts all the mistakes the NFL keeps making.

The parade of reporters will be lined up this week to throw the league into a circus. And all the clowns can only say “next question.”

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s return to football is one of the most inspiring stories in the NFL. Once seen as the Minnesota Vikings long-awaited savior at quarterback, Bridgewater suffered a horrifying knee injury prior to the 2016 season. The injury was so bad that some thought Bridgewater might not be able to walk again. Nonetheless, the former first-rounder returned to the gridiron in 2017 and spent the 2018 season backing up superstar quarterback Drew Brees. Now, Bridgewater is a free agent hoping to land a starting job.

Despite returning to the NFL back in 2017, Bridgewater hasn’t seen much playing time in recent years. Bridgewater threw just two passes in 2017 and started a meaningless Week 17 game for the New Orleans Saints in 2018. During that game, Bridgewater completed 14 of 22 passes for 118 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. It’s worth noting that the Saints had nothing to play for and clearly didn’t spent too much effort coming up with a gameplan. Additionally, this was Bridgewater’s first time seeing significant playing time in over three years.

Bridgewater initially started the 2018 season with the New York Jets and actually had a chance to win the starting job. During his preseason action, Bridgewater completed 74% of his passes for 316 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He played so well that the Saints sent a third-round pick to New York in exchange for his services. This offer was too much for New York to turn down, and Bridgewater spent the year in the Big Easy.

Bridgewater spent the first two seasons of his career starting for the Minnesota Vikings. While he never lit the world on fire, Bridgewater showed franchise potential as a low-end starting quarterback. Through his first two years in the league, Bridgewater completed 65% of his passes for 6,150 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. He played well enough to earn a Pro Bowl nod and in 2015 and should have only improved with time. However, the knee injury drastically affected the course of his career and now Bridgewater looks to get his career back on track in free agency.

Possible Fits

Bridgewater won’t come cheap, but he should be a cheaper option than fellow free agent Nick Foles. Bridgewater’s future is directly connected to how general managers feel about the incoming class of quarterbacks. By and large, the 2019 quarterback draft class is expecting to be a fairly underwhelming grouping. While some have franchise potential, not many are expected to be ready to start on day one. Because of this, Bridgewater could be a perfect bridge quarterback for a team drafting a developmental prospect.

Teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, and Washington Redskins would be doing themselves a disservice if they didn’t do their research on Bridgewater. Dwayne Haskins is probably the only rookie quarterback ready to start, and Jacksonville and the Giants are both in prime position to grab him. New York has the higher pick, but Jacksonville could easily jump them with a trade. New York can use Eli Manning to hold the fort for one or two more years, but Jacksonville has nobody. Signing Bridgewater would give them a quick fix at quarterback in case they cannot get Haskins or if Haskins isn’t ready to start as a rookie.

This writer believes Denver will ultimately ignore the quarterback position in the draft and sign Nick Foles to be their franchise quarterback. However, if Elway doesn’t like what he sees in Foles, he could easily sign Bridgewater and develop a guy like Drew Lock. Alex Smith, meanwhile, almost certainly won’t play in 2019, meaning Washington needs a quarterback. Depending on if he can find his pre-injury form, Bridgewater might actually bring more in 2019 than Smith brought in 2018.

If Bridgewater cannot find the starting job he’s looking for, there’s a very real chance he returns to the New Orleans Saints. The Saints clearly like Bridgewater, as they gave up a third-round pick for one year of his services. Drew Brees is coming back for at least one more season, but he’s already 40 years old. Time is not on Brees’ side, and Bridgewater could choose to ride the bench and eventually take over for Brees. Sean Payton is one of the best offensive coaches in football and New Orleans is one of the most passer-friendly locations in the league. There’s a lot to like here for Bridgewater, but staying would mean riding the bench for at least one more season.

Last Word on Teddy Bridgewater in Free Agency

Teddy Bridgewater is one of the top quarterbacks available in free agency and will likely have a chance to battle for a starting position in 2019. He’s not good enough to keep a team from drafting a quarterback, but he’s good enough to start while a younger player learns the NFL game. After battling back from a horrific knee injury and proving he can still play in the preseason, Bridgewater should see a respectable contract.

If Bridgewater’s looking for a place to start, the most likely fits are the Denver Broncos, Washington Redskins, and Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville is probably aiming for Dwayne Haskins, but they’d probably like to sign Bridgewater as a stopgap at quarterback. Denver is probably looking at Nick Foles, but Bridgewater would be a good fit in that offense. Lastly, Washington needs somebody to replace Alex Smith, and they don’t have the draft capital to easily select a franchise quarterback. Bridgewater can hold down the QB1 spot for these teams, but all three will probably look for a higher-upside option.

If Bridgewater cannot find the job security he’s looking for, he should have a home in New Orleans. Drew Brees will run the offense for at least one more season, but he’s nearing the end of his career. There isn’t a better place to be a quarterback than New Orleans, and Bridgewater could set himself up to be the next franchise quarterback. It would take some patience on his part, but the long-term upside is unmatched on the open market.

