Watch: Jimmy Buffett sings national anthem, does epic mic drop before Rams-Saints NFC title game

The Saints summoned a musical legend to get Mercedes-Benz Superdome lit before the team squared off against the Rams in the NFC Championship game.

Folk legend/Saints fan Jimmy Buffett was tasked with singing the national anthem that preceded kickoff, and, as usual, he crushed it. Buffett finished off performance with a bit of flair as well, and it was fun to watch.

Apparently feeling himself, Buffett elected to hold the microphone out and then drop it like a boss, as you can see below.

Buffett recently turned 72 years old, but it’s clear that his swagger has not waned one bit.

