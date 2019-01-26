[embedded content]

The AFC and NFC Championships are in the books, and we have our two Super Bowl teams! Do they deserve to be here? Also, Kata eats Tofucken and holds her bladder. All this and more on the newest live episode of UFR!

Topics discussed:

In the NFC Championship game, the New Orleans Saints got screwed by the refs. They gifted the Los Angeles Rams a spot in the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots won the AFC Championship again, this time in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs.

We look at the dumb Carson Wentz drama and the Philadelphia Eagles.

drama and the Philadelphia Eagles. There is a bye week (and the Pro Bowl) before the Super Bowl on February 3rd. What are we going to watch over the next couple of weeks?

We talk about the best thing we saw this week.

With the Gillette commercial in the news, we broach the topic of toxic masculinity.

Main Photo: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 20: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a pass in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

