The city of New Orleans is like living on the moon. In fact, there’s no way to describe it unless you’ve lived there. Believe me. Moving from there is even harder. Especially, when a person is born and bred in the ‘The Big Easy for over 30 years. Nonetheless, the Super Bowl Gods have thrown me into a euphoric nostalgic displaced fan and writer.

It’s a world where two worlds collide and a struggle to come to peace with being in a different town that loves their team. At the same time, the real loyalty lies about 1,000 miles away. Above all, this struggle is proving to be more challenging than previous thought. What are the chances? Did anyone pick the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the New Orleans Saints for Super Bowl LIII?

Exploring Kansas City and the Chiefs

About a year ago, a job offer came through from a city unknown to me. Out of the blue, an offer that was too good to be true brought me closer to the “Wizard of Oz” literally. Kansas or Kansas City was familiar to me because of Toto and barbecue. And that’s pretty much it.

To be honest, the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t even cross my mind. The thought of a Chiefs/Saints Super Bowl seemed ridiculous back then. That thought didn’t exist until arrival. Driving into the city for the first time led me to the plethora of Chiefs flags flying at every corner. At first, the view gave me an insight that few get to see. It was a glimpse into another city and their fan base.

There’s something to be said for people moving into another area. The change can be a welcomed adventure, or it can be a bit overwhelming. The explorer in me couldn’t wait to delve into new places and people. There’s a certain type of person that can really adopt a new surrounding and thrive in an unknown town.

“Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.” -Helen Keller

After a few months of the midwestern climate, the baseball season opened and seeing the Kansas City Royals at home was exhilarating. Baseball is sacred in person. Still, when the summer started to come, all thoughts stayed steadfast. And writing about the New Orleans Saints still remained my only focus. The Saints were one of the favorites to reach Super Bowl LIII.

Black and Gold is in my Blood

Many of people told me to look into writing for the Kansas City Chiefs. And I’ll admit, the thought crossed my mind. Many journalists move from town to town looking to advance their portfolio or just to survive in the ever changing world of journalism.

However, following the Saints was my religion. Trying to cover another team just didn’t feel right. Listening to Chiefs talk radio constantly made no difference. Additionally, Kansas City was buzzing here before the season even started. But it just didn’t matter. Then the most improbable scenario played out. Both the Saints and Chiefs were dominating their respective conferences.

Still, the chances of both teams making it to the Super Bowl seemed to be a long shot. No doubt, both teams were on a collision course early on. The Chiefs though hadn’t won a playoff game in Kansas City since the Clinton era. And the Saints still had to play the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Both won.

Actually, the curiousity in me moved me downstairs to walk to the neighborhood bar for the Chiefs game. What would it be like for their fans after years of disappointment to finally win a playoff game? It made me think of 1987 when the Saints got their first playoff berth. The city was of New Orleans became a believer and the fans went crazy! The impending moment was going to happen. Albeit, for the fans of the Kansas City Chiefs.

There’s no Place like Dome

A few minutes before the game ended, I made sure to have my camera ready. Surely, there was going to be a moment to witness. Even though the Chiefs weren’t my team, something told me to at least be a witness to history. And surely, there would be a raucous crowd singing and dancing.

Why not be there and capture the moment. Even though, there was just a small explosion of joy and one person dancing in the corner, the moment wasn’t exactly a New Orleans celebration. Moreover, my clothing didn’t reflect being a fan of the home team. It was bittersweet. This happened the night before the Saints would play the Eagles.

No matter what happens, it’s going to be an experience this weekend. The Saints and the Chiefs are slight favorites to win both games. But honestly, if the Saints win, that’s enough for this black and gold member. If the Chiefs win too, it’s going to be a fascinating two weeks. Still, home is where the heart is.

