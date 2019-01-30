Select Page

Roger Goodell finally weighs in on blown pass interference call in NFC title game

Posted by | Jan 30, 2019 | ,

Roger Goodell finally weighs in on blown pass interference call in NFC title game
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has taken a lot of heat for the way the league handled the missed pass interference call in the NFC title game, which screwed the Saints, and essentially kept them out of the Super Bowl.

It’s one thing to blow a call, but the way it happened — one official running over and signaling to the other to keep his flag in his pocket — was suspect. In watching the play over and over, during which Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman clearly interferes with Saints cornerback Tommylee Lewis, it almost seemed as if the officials knew it was a penalty, but didn’t want to call it, and instead wanted to let the game play on without it.

Goodell finally spoke about it on Wednesday at a press conference, and he stated that the league will look into expanding replay.

That’s all well and good, but it doesn’t help the Saints, who got screwed out of a Super Bowl appearance.

NFL, Saints

View the original post at The Saints Nation: Roger Goodell finally weighs in on blown pass interference call in NFC title game



Related Posts

Saints Fans React to the Missed NFC Championship Call

Saints Fans React to the Missed NFC Championship Call

January 23, 2019

Roger Goodell Attempting to Implement “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” Policy After Blown Call

Roger Goodell Attempting to Implement “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” Policy After Blown Call

January 27, 2019

Drew Brees finally opens up about blown call in NFC title game

Drew Brees finally opens up about blown call in NFC title game

January 28, 2019

Drew Brees Should Prepare for a Shootout With the Philadelphia Eagles

Drew Brees Should Prepare for a Shootout With the Philadelphia Eagles

January 10, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino