Roger Goodell finally weighs in on blown pass interference call in NFC title game

It’s one thing to blow a call, but the way it happened — one official running over and signaling to the other to keep his flag in his pocket — was suspect. In watching the play over and over, during which Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman clearly interferes with Saints cornerback Tommylee Lewis, it almost seemed as if the officials knew it was a penalty, but didn’t want to call it, and instead wanted to let the game play on without it.
Goodell finally spoke about it on Wednesday at a press conference, and he stated that the league will look into expanding replay.
That’s all well and good, but it doesn’t help the Saints, who got screwed out of a Super Bowl appearance.
