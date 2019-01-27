LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 27: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell enters the stadium ahead of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The NFL and Roger Goodell has made it clear. The silence is deafening to fans of the New Orleans Saints and NFL fans everywhere, that the blown call has been talked about long enough. After nearly a week of clamoring for a statement from the NFL for the worst call in history, the response is obvious. The league has spoken on the record. Whether they like it or not. Goodell and the shield are imposing the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy that was used years ago for the military. Now, Goodell is feeling comfortable using the policy to force a gag order for anyone that questions the worst blown call in NFL history.

Silence of the Fans

The “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” law was a real policy. It was enacted back in the mid-1990s for the military under then-president Bill Clinton. Peter Singer wrote a story of this controversial law called ‘The Damning Paradox of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell.” The controversial law was enacted to silence people to make things safer supposedly for the armed forces regarding a hot button issue during that time about homosexuals serving in the military.

Singer explained “Gays, lesbians, and bi-sexual citizens serving in the military either must hide or lie about their sexual orientation or else be discharged, with their benefits revoked.”

Of course, that law had nothing to do with the NFL. However, the correlation between the two seems to be clear as a bell. Goodell has spoken by not speaking. He’s admitted that the referees blew the call to both head coach Sean Payton and owner Gayle Benson behind closed doors.

But make no mistake, this admission will not become public. Why? Because this is all about protecting the shield. And Goodell feels that staying silent and ignoring the pleas for something – anything – is the best way to go.

The fact of the matter is, this action of inaction is adding fire to the controversy. The longer Goodell goes without comment, the louder the upheaval. And if that’s the way Goodell wants it, let the games begin. This final act of ignorance on his part will have repercussions for years to come.

NFL Keeps Dropping the Ball

Is Roger Goodell so wrapped up in his bubble that he’s willing to risk a backlash of monstrous proportions that could prove to be a disaster? The NFL has been making bonehead moves in recent years. Everything from their lackluster response to domestic violence to the attempted silencing of players protesting for social injustices.

Colin Kaepernick will likely never play in the NFL again. And his outspokenness probably ended his career too early. The NFL made sure of that. Still, after being basically blackballed from the league for almost two years, the lack of action from the NFL to address the issue has backfired.

These issues are just scratching the surface. The concussion issue is another one. Concussions were yet another example of the league being inept and reckless to responding to pressing issues. Sweeping things underneath a rug only works for so long. Eventually, the dirt will surface. But this historic non-call is now beyond just a referees ineptitude.

Super Bowl Leaves no Place to Hide

Now the NFL has boxed themselves in a corner with a Super Bowl looming. The “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” stance isn’t going to fly much longer, because this week will be about the no call. The game is going to be overshadowed by a firm stance of silence from the shield.

It’s too late now. A week has passed and once again commissioner Roger Goodell whiffed. In the end, he’s put the sword in himself. And the whole city of New Orleans will be counting down the days till Mardi Gras while Goodell counts all the mistakes the NFL keeps making.

The parade of reporters will be lined up this week to throw the league into a circus. And all the clowns can only say “next question.”

