NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Michael Thomas #13 and Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrate their third quarter touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The game clock turned to zero on the Philadelphia Eagles/New Orleans Saints Divisional Round playoff game. The Saints would emerge as 20-14 victors. It was another chapter written in the storied rivalry between these two teams. The rivalry first began in the Wild Card round of the 1992 playoffs. In that first playoff meeting, the Eagles scored 26 unanswered points within an 8:20 stretch, securing a 36-20 victory. However, the Saints have now won three straight postseason contests against Philadelphia.

Foles Magic

The Saints elected to receive the opening kickoff. However, on the first play from scrimmage, Drew Brees, attempting to strike quick, badly underthrew a streaking Ted Ginn, Jr. Eagles cornerback Cre’von Leblanc made a tremendous leaping interception.

Nick Foles would then take the Eagles on a seven-play, 76-yard touchdown drive, capped off by a 37-yard Jordan Matthews touchdown reception.

A quick three-and-out followed for New Orleans, and Foles again made play after play, while leading another 75-yard drive into the end zone. This time, Foles took the ball over the goal line with a one-yard run.

Sean Peyton’s squad mustered 13 yards on the ensuing drive before an aggressive Eagles defense sacked Brees, forcing a fumble. The Saints would recover, but faced with fourth down, they would once again punt.

The Shift

Down 14-0 with the quarter expiring, New Orleans appeared rusty and unable to solve the enigma that is Foles. Until, on the fourth play of the Eagles next possession, Foles was intercepted on by Marshon Lattimore on a deep pass intended for Zach Ertz. History would go on to record this interception as a catalyst for the momentum shift that would eventually advance the Saints to the NFC Championship game.

As the second quarter started, the Saints offense found a rhythm, and the battery of Brees and Michael Thomas hooked up a for 42-yard completion that highlighted an 84-yard drive that culminated in a two-yard touchdown pass to undrafted rookie Keith Kirkwood. Thomas would eventually finish the game with 12 receptions for 171 yards and one touchdown.

With injuries piling up for both teams, each team would exchange punts. Then, right before the half, New Orleans drove 77 yards in 1:12. Wil Lutz would convert a 45-yard field goal right before the half.

Battling crowd noise in the 120-decibel range, the Eagles managed seven yards on three plays after receiving the second-half kickoff. The resulting punt would give the Saints the ball at the eight-yard line. It would begin the longest postseason drive in the Super Bowl era.

The Drive

With 13:09 remaining in the third quarter and down 14-10, the Saints would embark on a historical touchdown drive that spanned 18 plays and 11 minutes and 29 seconds. The drive started as nothing more than a one-yard run by Mark Ingram but would eventually culminate into nine different Saints touching the ball on the drive. Alvin Kamara provided several keys plays along the way, but Tre’quan Smith, Ted Ginn, Jr., and back-up Quarterback Taysom Hill were among others who contributed. There were three penalties and two touchdowns (one of which was negated by a holding call on Andrus Peat). A highly contested, two-yard touchdown catch by Thomas put the exclamation point on an epic display of offensive efficiency. In total, the drive consumed 112 total yards and 13:20 elapsed. The Saints would win the overall time-of-possession battle 37:50 to 22:10.

Following a first down, an Eagles punt would put their exhausted defense back on the field.

The Saints would then travel 62 yards in eight plays. Ingram gained most of the yardage on a 36-yard scamper. Lutz finished the drive with a 36-yard field goal, putting New Orleans up 20-14.

After a Philadelphia punt, the Saints looked to put the game away. After a 10-play, 41-yard drive, Lutz pushed a 52-yard attempt wide right. The Eagles had one last chance at redemption.

One Last Stand

With 2:58 remaining in the fourth quarter and their season on the line, Foles would have to channel his inner Foles and drive 58 yards for a game-winning touchdown.

However, it would be the Saints defense that would make the last stand when Marshon Lattimore ended Philadelphia’s season by intercepting a pass that bounced off the hands of Alshon Jeffery inside the Saints 20-yard line.

Moving On

With the final kneel down, New Orleans improved to 3-1 in the all-time postseason series against Philadelphia. Their last meeting was in the 2013 wild-card round. The Saints move on to the NFC Championship to host the Los Angeles Rams. The Saints defeated the Rams 45-35 in Week Nine at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. New Orleans opened as 3.5 point favorites.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on