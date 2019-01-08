PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 4: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints pose together after a Wild Card Playoff Game between the two teams at Lincoln Financial Field on January 4, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.(Photo by Rob Tringali/SportsChrome/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles were looking up at a steep climb, as the 6-7 record looked to be just too much to overcome to make the playoffs. The Eagles needed a miracle and some help to get a Wild Card berth into the postseason. Enter Nick Foles. This is not an article from 2018 when Nick Foles came in to replace Carson Wentz to make the run into Eagles lore forever. The New Orleans Saints know the story. The Saints are ready to write their own version in 2019.

Nick Foles Dream Season

That year is over. The story is hard to believe to this day. No, this is the year 2019. Nick Foles has always said, “This is Carson Wentz’s team.” Make no mistake about it. Even though Foles is the reigning Super Bowl MVP, this team was just a loaner after the Super Bowl. Remember, Foles almost quit football a couple of years previous. Then the game dealt him a new hand. There were no guarantees and Foles gets it. He took advantage of a second chance.

”I think the big thing is don’t be afraid to fail,” Foles said. “Failure is a part of life. It’s a part of building character and growing. Without failure who would you be? I wouldn’t be up here if I hadn’t fallen thousands of times.”

And they lived happily ever after – The End. That was his story. A tale of resilience, when no one thought Foles was worth being a starting NFL quarterback. The story was finished so we thought.

Never Underestimate the Heart of a Champion

What are the odds? Sports figures spend their whole life trying to chase that one moment. A moment where against all odds they were the one left standing on the podium for that one shining moment.

Jack Nicklaus won The Masters at the age of 46. George Foreman came back to be the oldest heavyweight champion at the age of 45. Kurt Warner went from bagging groceries to the NFL Super Bowl MVP. These stories aren’t movies. It’s a testament of character and the human spirit.

Be that as it may, there cannot be a second Cinderella story for Nick Foles. In other words, the Eagles are the current Super Bowl champions. Nick Foles has proven his worth. And so has the 2019 Saints. And it’s only fitting that Drew Brees and Nick Foles will meet on Sunday to determine who goes to the NFC Championship.

Two MVP’s From Westlake High School

Both went to Westlake High School. Both have won a Super Bowl and were the MVP. Also, there was a time where Brees was doubted that he’d even play on a high level again. The Saints had faith in Brees. They surely didn’t have any special secret information that Brees would be OK after injuring his shoulder. That being said, the faith in Brees was enough. Sometimes there is no scientific explanation of why or how.

Brees stated in his book “Coming Back Stronger- Unleashing the Hidden Power of Adversity.” “What I’ve discovered along the way is that the road to success is usually a pretty bumpy one. And there are no shortcuts. The truth is you don’t learn much from winning, but losing can make you a lot stronger.” That quote is from Drew Brees, not Nick Foles.

Sometimes it’s hard to distinguish the two quarterbacks from some of their quotes. Regardless, the heavily favored Saints will not be surprised on Sunday. Of course, the earlier meeting was a 48-7 blowout won by the Black and Gold. Surely, Sean Payton believes that this time around is going to be different.

Nonetheless, the Eagles aren’t under the radar anymore. That goes for the Saints too. Before the season, the Saints were one of the favorites coming into 2018. But now, the Saints are the best team in the NFL. That being said, expect a dogfight on Sunday. There are no more underdogs anymore. This is playoff football!

