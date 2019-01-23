New video of controversial no-call in Rams-Saints shows one official call off another

The pass interference that wasn’t in Sunday’s NFC Championship game is starting to look more and more fishy, after seeing a recent video that has since emerged.

We’ve all seen the play hundreds of times — Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman mauled Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis well before the ball arrived on a pivotal third-and-10 scenario late in the game. The Saints were forced to settle for a field goal, but the Rams later answered with a field goal in the game’s final seconds, forcing overtime.

And now we have video showing one referee actually pointing to and waving off the other. It appears as if the other ref reached into his pocket to throw the penalty flag, but his colleague came flying in and waved him off.

There’s really no reason at all to wave the official off — unless, of course, foul play was involved.