Marcus Peters, John Johnson collide on Saints' TD pass to Garrett Griffin

Marcus Peters, John Johnson collide on Saints&#039; TD pass to Garrett Griffin

The Saints completely fooled the Rams’ defense early in the NFC Championship game to set the tone in the contest, with a perfectly-executed play that caused fellow defensive backs Marcus Peters and John Johnson to run into each other.

New Orleans was in the red zone, looking for its first touchdown of the game, and it used Michael Thomas as a decoy. Thomas and tight end Garrett Griffin crossed paths, which forced Peters and Johnson to do the same. The problem is that they ran into each other, and Griffin found himself wide open for the first touchdown of the game — shifting the momentum toward the home team.

