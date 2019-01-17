Look: Saints RB Alvin Kamara works as garbage man, rides on truck picking up trash

Saints star running back Alvin Kamara truly can do it all, it seems.

Kamara can run both inside and outside, and he can also turn a short checkdown into a big gain. Not only that, he can line up as a receiver — both outside and in the slot — which presents huge mismatches for opposing defenses. We saw what Kamara did to the Eagles in that scenario, when he hit the jets down the field and caught a deep touchdown pass from Taysom Hill. It was called back due to a questionable holding penalty, but the execution was there.

The Rams will have their hands full this week, as Kamara is doing whatever he can to get ready for Sunday’s game. That includes working as a trash man — riding on garbage trucks and picking up waste.

