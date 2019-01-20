Look: Saints fans were so loud they damaged Superdome ceiling after Demario Davis INT

First off, they have whistle guy blowing as loud as he can when the opposing team’s offense is on the field.
But it’s not only him. It’s a collective effort from all fans that get into it, and make like extremely difficult for opposing teams. And on Sunday, with a Super Bowl berth on the line, Saints fans at the Superdome brought their “A” game. It was so loud after linebacker Demario Davis intercepted a pass in the first quarter that the ceiling above the media workroom was actually damaged.
Wow.
